Samoa’s Gataivai Primary School receives new building for students from Government of Japan

The new facility comprising eight classrooms, a staff room, principal’s office and library at a new location was handed over to the school by the Embassy of Japan.

The embassy said the project was funded under the Embassy's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project to the tune of USD$159,751 (approximately $410,800 tala).

The handover ceremony at the school compound was attended by Japan's Ambassador to Samoa, Senta Keisuke, the Minister of Women Community and Social Development, Leota Laki Lamositele Sio and the Minister of Education Sports and Culture, Seuula Ioane.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture as well as parents, teachers and students also attended the handover ceremony yesterday.