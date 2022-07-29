 

Samoa’s Gataivai Primary School receives new building for students from Government of Japan

08:36, July 29, 2022
Students and staff of Gataivai Primary School in Savai’i will now enjoy safer and secure educational facilities following the launch of a new school building.

The new facility comprising eight classrooms, a staff room, principal’s office and library at a new location was handed over to the school by the Embassy of Japan.

The embassy said the project was funded under the Embassy's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project to the tune of USD$159,751 (approximately $410,800 tala).

The handover ceremony at the school compound was attended by Japan's Ambassador to Samoa, Senta Keisuke, the Minister of Women Community and Social Development, Leota Laki Lamositele Sio and the Minister of Education Sports and Culture, Seuula Ioane.

Representatives from the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture as well as parents, teachers and students also attended the handover ceremony yesterday.

     

