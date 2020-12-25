Samoa’s Head of State acknowledges church leaders in Christmas address

“I acknowledge with sincere gratitude the contribution of church leaders of different denominations in Samoa.”

“Your persistence in fasting and prayers enabled our country to press on, regardless of the mounting adversaries we have been encountering this year. Your support in working closely with the government through the National Council of Churches on many facets of our country’s social and spiritual wellbeing is highly appreciated.”

Sualauvi also highlighted the drawbacks the country experienced throughout this year.

“Despite the global challenges brought forth by the unprecedented impacts of COVID 19, our sour experience of the measles last year, and the flash flooding last week in many parts of Apia City and its peripheries, we remain thankful that Samoa has been spared from being affected by the virus and the two recent tropical cyclones in the Pacific.”

He also shared the importance of Christmas to the public.

“I bring you warm greetings and glad tidings in the Name of Jesus Christ. His Name is above all other names. He is Emanuel, the promised Messiah, the Alpha and Omega.”

“Our journey throughout this year has been turbulent and trying, but our faith through our prayers, supplications and thanksgiving continues to shape our endurance and existence. Let us praise and bless the Lord, for He has been so good to Samoa.”