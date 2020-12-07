Samoa’s House of Hope treated to early Christmas celebration

Club members have taken on the role of “Guardians and Protectors” of the children who are survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The children are awaiting court dates for cases where charges have been brought against their perpetrators.

No Cash Vice President, Sului Fata presented the gifts on behalf of the Club to SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang.

“We bring these gifts of children’s toys and clothes, to give a little cheer for the kids at Christmas time”.

“We now know and understand the huge task Siliniu is faced with, to care and look after these children”, said Sului.

The children also excitedly performed several items for their unexpected guests, and enjoyed dancing along to music being played from the car speakers.

Siliniu thanked the ‘No Cash Motor Club’ for the generous gifts and for the many times they have answered her calls since the guardian relationship was established.

“We have called upon the ‘No Cash club’ members to assist with transportation from time to time, as well as for moving some of our furniture;

“They always respond with a great sense of loyalty to our calls and I am grateful to finally have a group we can feel safe to call upon, especially if we have to respond in the middle of the night to families needing help”, said Siliniu.