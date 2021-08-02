Samoa’s HRRP supporters march against judiciary

The protestors marched to the Malae o Tiafau in Mulinuu calling for the Constitution to be upheld and the restoration of the powers of the Head of State.

Rain and gusty winds didn’t dampen the spirits of the protestors as they waved flags and carried placards during the march.

The party’s leader and former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi waited for his fellow Members of Parliament and supporters at Malae o Tiafau.

Tuilaepa told the supporters that one of the main objectives and reason for the protest is for the new Government to consider keeping borders closed and maintaining State of Emergency for Sundays.

The HRPP lost to the new ruling party, the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) in the April elections.

The country was locked in a political stalemate as HRPP refused to accept defeat to FAST.

The matter was resolved late last month when the court declared FAST the new Government.

According to Tuilaepa, the court acted against the Constitution by assuming the role of the Head of State to convene Parliament.

The protest concluded in a ceremony led by the General Secretary for the National Council of Churches (NCC) Reverend Maauga Motu.

Last week over 500 people gathered at the HRPP's Petesa headquarters in response to a plea from Tuilaepa to meet to discuss a planned a car convoy on Friday and a march for today.

The HRPP is planning more protest over the next few days.

Photo supplied Caption: A HRPP supporter particpates in the protest march

