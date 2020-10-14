Samoa’s Malua Theological College announces 23 Successful Entry Exam Candidates for 2021

Four are all Queenslanders from Australia and two are from New Zealand.

The candidates are now subject to a stringent interview process that is conducted by the High Council of the EFKS church, Komiti o Toeaina Faatonu, to test character, attitudes and behaviour of candidates.

The criteria also includes a medical certificate to ensure candidates have a clean bill of health before entering the theological college.

The district that recorded the highest number of candidates is Apia i Sasae, with six.

List of Successful Candidates:

Afaese Falanai – Kuiniselani Saute, Alipapa Tuuau Malaga, Aperaamo Apelu, Aukuso Eneli Gasolo, Caesar Utufua, Frank Faatau, Fale Laban, Kaleuati Tusi, Lance Junior Tautiepa, Lualua Manila, Makarios Fatu Malaefono, Makesi Namulauulu, Misioka Nicholas Tanielu, Nuutasi Fuiavailiili Neria, Peresia Muagututia, Samuelu John Ah Sam, Sebastian Tuifao, Slam Opetaia Samuelu, Spencer Eseese Leuta, Talia Iati, Vagatai Muaau, Viliamu Eletise Sua, Vincent Faaofo.