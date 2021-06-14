Samoa’s mass vaccinations drive continues

The Ministry of Health said the vaccination drive will move to Aana Alofi 3 and Aana Alofi 4, in villages such as Nofoalii, Leulumoega, Fasitoo tai, Vailuutai, Faleatiu and Satapuala from Monday 14 June to Friday 18 June.

Samoa started the rollout after receiving 24,000 doses through the World Health Organisation-organised COVAX facility. The caretaker Government took receipt of them in April.

Samoa has since received its second batch of 28,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with the second shot rollout scheduled today.

The total assistance of 79,000 vaccines comes courtesy of the COVAX Facility which is expected to cover 20 per cent of the country's eligible population. The vaccine requires a second shot to be administered 8-12 weeks after the first, in order for a person to be fully protected.

The total number of people in the country who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine has exceeded 40,000 according to the latest data from the Ministry.

The total vaccination count currently stands at 40,113; the majority of people who have received the vaccine being males.

As of the 11 of June 2021, there have been 22,299 males and 17,814 females who have been vaccinated.