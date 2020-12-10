Samoa’s MedCen Hospital to re-open

Savali Newspaper reports the thinking acknowledged Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi is for medical specialist from the two Indian hospitals Apollo and Fortes to reside in Samoa and provide the latest medical treatment available to our residents.

And the closed MedCen Hospital at Vailima will be re-open and renewed by Government as the Specialist Referral Hospital, he added.

Since 2017, over 50 Samoan patients have had successful specialised treatment not available in the country at India’s Apollo or Fortis Hospitals.

And presently a group of Samoans are undergoing similar treatment with the Fortis Hospital.

“It reflects and reaffirms the government’s priority to seek and secure all possible specialised medical treatment which is not available on island for our people,” continued Prime Minister Tuilaepa.

“For cost effective purposes, part of the partnership will also see medical specialists from India based in Samoa to up skill our medical practitioners. At the same time, the specialists from New Delhi will perform surgery on-island and share their valuable hands on experience with our local doctors.

“Having said that, one of the components in our partnership is for Samoa to be used as a regional hub for specialised medical treatment which is also not available in our neighbouring islands such as Tuvalu, Cook Islands, Tonga to name a few.

“The thinking now is and will soon become a reality,” added Tuilaepa “is that while the doctors from India are on island, patients from our neighbours can also come to Samoa for treatment. That without a doubt will reflect huge savings in terms of air fares and related expenses for the patient and their families.”

On average, Government spends between $10 to $15 million tala a year to send citizens overseas for specialised treatment mostly in New Zealand.

The next phase for the MedCen Specialists Referral Hospital is a cost effective partnership explored by Government to ensure that specialised treatment is available for local residents and our Pacific neighbours.

Photo supplied Samoa Government Media