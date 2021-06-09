Samoa’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries strives to improve Agriculture Sector Plan

MAF Chief Executive Officer, Tilafono David Hunter said they are working closely with partners and stakeholders to better performance.

"From these evaluations, we will see if the Ministry followed the procedures and guidelines from the last sector plan, and also to see what benefit we have, see if our work and the help we provide meets with the needs of our stakeholders and partners, and find out some challenges to work on in the next five years.”

Tilafono said it is their goal is to improve production, value-adding, marketing, and to strengthen capacity in rural communities.

The consultation last week engaged working partners that included farmers and local fishermen.

They met to evaluate and discuss the advantages as well as some challenges that faced the Ministry during the implementation of the 2016-2021 Agriculture Sector Plan.