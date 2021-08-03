Samoa’s Ministry of Communications and IT staff meet new Minister

Toelupe was welcomed with by a ‘ava’ ceremony followed by a small get together with staff and a breakfast.

The ceremony was led by Reverend LEtone Uili of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa in Poutasi.

Toelupe acknowledged the services of the former Minister Rico Tupai Afamasaga and his associate, Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi.

Toelupe contested the April 2021 election as a candidate of Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi Party and won the Falealili No1 constituency seat.

He was educated at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia where he obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering.

He also studied at the University of the South Pacific, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science and a teaching certificate.

Toelupe worked as a teacher in Samoa from 1994 to 1999.

He joined the civil service in 2002.

In 2015 he was appointed Chief Executive of the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure.

On 24 May 2021, Toelupe was appointed Minister of Communications and Information Technology in the elected cabinet of Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Communications and Information Technology - Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo