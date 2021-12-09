Samoa’s Ministry of Communications staff undergo digital training

The Government’s digital platform will see the adoption of new data standards and digital data processing workflows that would span multiple Government entities.

The MCIT workshop on digital data analytics for monitoring and evaluation is being undertaken by a number of the Ministry's staff members.

In a statement issued by the Ministry, the MCIT said the workshop complements the alignment of continuous work in building national capacity for government data professionals to provide a thorough grounding in the role of digital analytics, including exploring some of the opportunities, challenges, and considerations in leveraging these tools.

The workshop includes an exploration of two open-source tools which are RapidPro and R Studio.

RapidPro is a digital messaging platform together data while R Studio is a resource that can organise and analyse textual data.

The workshop was run by Calum Handforth, an expert in digital transformation and digitalisation and smart cities with the United Nations Development Programme’s Global Centre for Technology, Innovation and Sustainable Development in Singapore and Dr Claudia Abreu Lopes of the United Nations University’s International Institute for Global Health in Malaysia.