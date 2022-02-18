Samoa’s Ministry of Education warns public of fake social media profile

The page has the ministry’s name and a photo of the headquarters building as the profile picture.

MESC said “It has come to our attention that there is a fake page that has been created on Facebook under the name as you see in the picture below (Ministry of Education Sports and Culture Samoa Group).”

"We would like to advise the public that we have not given any permission for this person or persons to create this page which may have been giving misleading information to the public.”

"Please know that our Ministry will investigate this matter further and will seek legal advice regarding this issue."

The "Ministry of Education Sports and Culture" page is categorised by Facebook as a public group and has over 1900 followers. The last update to the page was done on 15 February 2022.