Samoa’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment offers student sponsorship

The sponsorship will be available after the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise its partnership with the National University of Samoa.

MNRE Chief Executive, Frances Brown Reupena said the MoU provides a platform for targeted higher learning on mitigation strategies that are viable for Samoa.

“Students will learn of energy systems and services, and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial premises,” she said.

The initiative that will provide tuition fees for close to 20 students comes under the IMPRESS project – ‘Improving the Performance and Reliability of Renewable Energy Power Systems in Samoa’.

It is project aimed at supporting national efforts towards achieving 100% renewable energy electricity generation by 2025, while also contributing to improved energy for everyday Samoans.

NUS Dean of the Faculty of Technical Education, Lineta Tamanikaiyaroi said the MoU signed is evidence of the National University’s commitment to support the Government’s efforts to provide high-level education on sustainable energy for its citizens.

“NUS is supporting Samoa’s efforts on the global fight in reducing carbon emissions that affects the ozone layer and results in increasing temperatures, which has a significant negative impact on Small Islands of the Pacific including Samoa.”