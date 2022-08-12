Samoa’s Ministry of Women celebrates Father’s Day

The ministry hosted a Father’s Day event at the Salamasina Hall with the Police Brass Band and village representatives leading the celebration.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mema Motusaga welcomed all fathers, mothers and men and women who attended the event.

The event honoured fathers and reminded them of the responsibilities to look after their families providing the necessities of life for their wives and children.

The Associate Minister of Women Community and Social Development, Seuamuli Fasi Toma, expressed his appreciation to all village representatives and fathers present while highlighting the important roles they play in all levels of society in their families, villages, churches and the Government.

Samoa will be celebrating Father's Day on Sunday, 14 August with the public holiday to follow on Monday.