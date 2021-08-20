Samoa’s Ministry of Women CEO position advertised

PSC advertised the position this week to officially confirm the exit of the former C.E.O. Afamasaga Palepua Mulitalo from the Government.

Afamasaga was appointed by the Human Rights Protection Party administration.

Her departure became the subject of a scathing attack against the new Fa’atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi Government by the former Prime Minister and HRPP leader Tuilaepa Dr. Sa'ilele Malielegaoi two weeks ago.

Tuilaepa claimed the new government had sacked the outgoing CEO.

However, at a press conference last week Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa explained that Afamasaga’s contract had ended.

“Her contract has actually finished and the process is normally that three months before the completion of the contract, PSC advertised but that didn’t happen,” she said.

“We were told that the CEO had a variation to her contract but then we also found out that that variation was not done and was not signed.

“So I’d just like to make a point that this is a normal process, no one has been sacked. It’s the end of her contract and no variation was signed, so they will re-advertise, and the CEO can apply (again) if she wants to.”

The regular policy before the new governing is that a contract ends when it is finished unless a variation is signed.

The deadline for those who are interested in applying for the senior Government position is 15 September 2021.