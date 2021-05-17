Samoa’s Moataa Mangrove Conservation project receives boost

U.S. Embassy Apia, Chargé d’Affaires, Jonathan Lee Yoo, was delighted to deliver remarks at the opening of the Moataa Mangrove Restoration Project.

“The Moataa Mangrove Restoration project is an excellent example of how a small grant can benefit both the environment and the community. Moataa’s work shows the greater community, your neighbors, and your country the value of these mangrove forests. Your community efforts echo the United States commitment as shown by President Biden’s focus on this critical issue.”

President Biden has articulated taking swift action to tackle the climate emergency, and taking steps to restore America’s standing in the world, as two his Administration’s top priorities.

“The U.S. Department of State-funded Pacific Islands Forest Restoration Initiative, implemented by the U.S Forest Service, is helping key Pacific island partner countries to plan, implement, and monitor restoration initiatives, improve carbon sequestration, and strengthen resilience to climate change,” says Yoo.

This U.S. government initiative also includes a small grants program, technical assistance for forest restoration projects, and regional workshops on coastal and upland forest restoration and island ecosystems.

