Samoa’s MOH apologises after infant injected with empty syringe

Director General of Health Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma told the Samoa Observer newspaper the nurse had been "distracted" when the incident happened.

The baby's mother made a complaint and added her baby's leg was swollen and the baby wasn't eating after the injection.

But she said she appreciated the prompt action by the Health Director-General to respond to her queries and check on her baby.

Aiono said the nurse responsible was reminded to prioritise tasks and duties, focus on immediate tasks, double-checks vaccines before administration, and take recommended breaks.