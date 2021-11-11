Samoa’s National Hospital reduces consultation fees

The new fees announced on 27 October are effective from this month.

The Moto’otua based hospital has highlighted the prices in a letter on general consultation fees that was addressed to the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri from the National Revenue Board.

The letter is signed by the Acting Chairman of the Samoa National Revenue Board, Leiataua Henry Ah Ching and is posted at the outpatient area of the National Hospital so all local and non-local residents are aware of the revised fees.

The table reveals that residents aged above 15 will now pay $8 and not $10 that was charged previously with $2 cut representing the 20 per cent reduction.

Additionally non-residents of all ages who previously paid $40 now only have to pay $32 after the fee reduction policy was applied.

The hospital consultation fees are included as one of the specific services of the Government. Other fees include: registration for private vehicles; business licenses; National Examination fees; Lands and Titles Courts fees and charges; alia licenses; passport fees and charges; and building permits.