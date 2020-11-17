Samoa’s national ID initiative registers more than 20k people

The Bureau of Statistics has completed its initial counting from the National ID initiative that was run throughout the country in the last five months.

Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi officially closed the initiative which saw a $50 tala levy for every registered person.

“The project has tallied more than $10million tala and it is evident in the growing number of citizens in Samoa,” he said.

“Having our stimulus package go together with the National ID registration, is our way of taking down two birds with one stone.”

The Prime Minister also addressed the challenges the agency faced during the initiative.

“I understand some had their doubts regarding what the national ID was for. They believed it would somewhat be a curse reeling its way into their communities. And I have said this many a times, this is an important benchmark for Samoa going forward,” he added.

“This whole project relied on the honesty of our families, and those who were in charge of the registrations. With this work, if one person did not do their job, then the whole operation would be a waste.”