Samoa’s new Parliament to meet this month

The new Government led by Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa will table the 2021/2022 Fiscal Year Budget before Parliament.

Fiame said Cabinet received the draft prepared by the Minister and the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The draft budget has been reviewed Cabinet.

“It is important that the budget is approved and passed by Parliament at the end of September so that the budget processes and the workings of Government can be returned to normalcy beginning in October to take us through to take us to the end of this financial year which would be June 2022.”

Fiame made the comments at a press conference yesterday.

Photo screenshot Government of Samoa Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa briefs the media following a Cabinet meeting.