 

Samoa’s new school year to start on 25 January

BY: Loop Pacific
10:22, January 11, 2021
Students in Samoa will begin the 2021 school year on Monday, 25 January.

 The Ministry of Education, Sports and Calendar released its calendar, confirming the dates of the school terms and public holidays.

The first term will end on 2 April, which is also allocated for ‘Good Friday’ public holiday.

The second term beings on 19 April and ends on 25 June.

Term 3 begins on 12 July and ends on 17 September and the final school term will begin on 4 October and end on 10 December.

A two-week holiday period is allocated between the school terms.

There are eleven public holidays this year. 

   

