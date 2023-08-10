Samoa’s next parliament sitting deferred

In a public notice released on Tuesday, the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, said the sitting scheduled for August 22 has now been deferred until 24 October.

The notice said the order is made under Article 52 of the Constitution and Standing Order 170(2)(g)(ii).

RNZ Pacific Samoa correspondent said no further information was given in the notice as to why it has been deferred.

Meanwhile, the opposition Human Rights Protection Party leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and party secretary Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi, were expected back in the House after the Appeal Court overturned a parliamentary two-year ban without benefits against the pair.