Samoa’s No Cash Motor Club pledges support for SVSG

The Motor Club has decided to be on-call 24/7 or SVSG.

“Whatever has happened to you, we want you to know that nobody will ever hurt you again,” said No Cash spokesman, Maanaima Faimalo Scanlan.

“We are here for you, we are your family now, and as your big brothers and uncles, we will help Mama Lina to protect you and guard this compound”.

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang said it is not often that they are visited by a group of men and she was touched to see how comfortable, safe and secure the children were around them.

“We will feel safer knowing that members of a club such as No Cash are sending a strong message out to the community that abuse and sexual violation of children IS NOT OK.”

The SVSG Campus of Hope is home and refuge to close to 100 children who have been physically and sexually abused, mostly within their own homes by people known to them.

Chang confirms that 99% of the time, the perpetrators of the abuse are men, especially sexual abuse towards children.

Many of the children are living at the SVSG Campus of Hope are waiting to give evidence against their perpetrators. Amongst the children under the care of Mama Lina is an 8-year-old who gave evidence of her abuse in a court case last week where a panel of assessors found her abuser guilty.

The partnership between SVSG and No Cash will include having regular visits to re-establish trust and help the children survivors of abuse to feel safe again.