 

Samoa’s Papauta College opens new parish on campus

BY: Loop Pacific
12:35, June 22, 2021
18 reads

Papauta College is now hosting a parish for the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (CCCS) on its campus.

The General Secretary of CCCS, Reverend Vavatau Taufao acknowledged the hard efforts everyone who contributed towards the new parish which cost more than $400,000.

CCCS ministers, members of the church and students celebrated the opening of the worship centre last Friday.

Timena Agusa, a student said they looked forward to a new and safer house to worship in.

“Worshiping is a very vital part of our lives staying in the hostel especially for our studies so the safer the building the more exciting to worship right?” she said smilingly.

Due to the old state of the previous parish which became unsafe for parishioners, the church agreed it was time for a new building.

The new parish is the fourth to exist inside campus at Papauta College and serves as CCCS church for students and Papauta members.

The Papauta College for Girls was a boarding school established in 1892 by the London Mission Society.

It is still going strong and is now better known as Papauta College.

 

Photo Talaia Mika      

Tags: 
Samoa
Papuata College
New parish
Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (CCCS)
Author: 
Talaia Mika
  • 18 reads