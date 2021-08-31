Samoa’s patrol boat to be salvaged upon arrival of salvage team

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said, ‘We have now received three people who arrived at the end of last week for the salvage team. They will be joined in two weeks’ time with the rest of the salvage crew who will take two weeks to travel to Samoa to undertake this work to lift the Nafanua off the reef and to prepare her for transportation back to Australia.”

The three people who arrived at the end of last week are now in quarantine as required under COVID-19 protocols in the State of Emergency.

According to Fiame, the rest of the crew who are now travelling by sea will take two weeks and those two weeks will be taken as their quarantine period so that they will be able to immediately uplift the Nafanua and prepare her for transportation to Australia.

The process is an assistance from the Government of Australia and negotiations between the two governments will be done after assessments have been completed on the conditions of the boat.

In the meantime, with the Nafanua out of commission, the regional collaborative effort will step in through the work of the fleets within the region and American Samoa with the services of their coastguard.

The air surveillance is also a regular feature in providing surveillance and security for the region.

“In fact one of the air force planes under that program is here in Faleolo and works out of Faleolo on that programme so we feel confident with the Nafanua being out of commission through the collaboration with our partners that the security of our borders and our surrounding seas are being looked after by our programs,” PM Fiame said.

