Samoa’s Patrol Boat Nafanua II “beyond economical repair”

A joint statement by the Samoa Government and the Australia High Commission said the ownership of Nafanua II is being transferred from the Government of Samoa to the Australian Government “as we look at options for disposal.”

The Australian-donated vessel which is worth T$30 million is in Cairns.

It was towed from a reef near Salelologa Wharf in Savaii where it ran aground in August, 2021.

The patrol boat was transporting police officers to help quell tensions between some villagers and supporters of the Human Rights Protection Party on Savaii went it hit the reef.

Initial reports said there was damage to the hull.

“Technical specialists from Australia were contracted to undertake the successful salvage operation, which had minimal environmental impact,” said the joint statement released on Friday.

The officer in charge of the vessel at the time of the incident Superintendent Taito Sefo Faaoi Hunt, was found guilty on three charges of negligence by a Police disciplinary tribunal.

He was fined $2,000 tala and demoted from superintendent to corporal.

The Australian-donated patrol boat arrived in Samoa on October 2019

The statement said,” Australia remains a committed maritime security partner for Samoa, continuing to provide support to ensure the ongoing protection of Samoa’s Exclusive Economic Zone, including through collaboration with regional partners. Australia is working closely with Samoa to address Samoa’s maritime security needs.”

Photo file US State Dept Caption: Samoan police vessel Nafanua II during the Pacific Island Forum Fisheries Agency’s Operation Kurukuru, November 2020.