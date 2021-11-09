Samoa’s Pesega College registers more than 300 students for major exams

The Samoa School Certificate and Samoa Secondary Leaving Certificate examinations are for Year 12 and Year 13 students.

Pesega College Principal Siakisone Taleni said they have set their expectations about students for the exam.

"It has been our goal for every student to pass at least 50 per cent for every subject. At least 50 per cent, they can go higher but at least 50 per cent in every subject,"

The exams began on Monday with all Year 12 and Year 13 students sitting for their English exams.

The exams will end on Thursday.