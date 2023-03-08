Samoa’s PM champions women’s economic equality

Prime Minister Fiame conducted a virtual presentation at the Championing Women’s Economic Equality Forum earlier this week.

“I am honoured to be invited to make a voluntary presentation to this landmark event in honour of Championing Gender Equality for International Women’s Day as well as highlighting economic empowerment for women through entrepreneurship,” she said.

Fiame revealed that the main entrepreneurship challenges, “we face are by way of opening up new opportunities to remove obstacles through the creation of networks including public and private collaborations.”

“Supporting women owned ecosystem and the recognitions of services essential for their roles as multitaskers,” she added.

“We are also aware that we need robust data to be able to identify opportunity gaps.”

Furthermore, Fiame said that according to the 2020 Statistics on Women and Leadership, she falls into the category of less than 7 per cent of country leaders who are women.

“SDG 5 posits that Gender equality means ensuring full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership.

“The rationale is not just about equity, fairness and rights in representation but that it makes for stronger governance and better economic outcomes.”

In addition, the Prime Minister said that Covid-19 also provided opportunities that demonstrated the resourcefulness of our entrepreneurs by building products that targeted specific customers as a result of the restrictions such as the surge of competitive catering businesses with deliveries using ‘Uber’ services – all remain operational today.

“I take this opportunity to thank all our development partners who have supported us through investments in solutions to ensure the economic empowerment of our women and girls.”

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa