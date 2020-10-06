Samoa’s popular SSAB megastore launches Pinktober campaign

The store launched its support last week with staff of all branches wearing pink attire in their continued efforts to raise awareness about the effects of breast cancer.

This is the seventh year that SSAB has supported Samoa Cancer Society.

At their Megastore located in Togafu’afu’a there is a designated area for pink items on display offered at special prices.

According to the company’s Marketing Manager, Asomua Asia Stanley five-percent of sales received from selected products will be donated to SCS at the end of the campaign.

Pinktober runs during the month of October.