Samoa’s PSO grant awarded to 12 successful applicants

The grant allocation has been approved by the Cabinet for the fiscal year 2020-2021 which adds up to $250,000, to 12 associations to assist with administration operations.

The Minister of Commerce Industry and Labour, Leatinuu Wayne Sooialo presented the PSOs their approved grants.

Leatinuu encouraged continuous partnership between the P.S.O and the Government.

The eligible organizations are those with commercial affiliations and are registered with MCIL under the Incorporated Societies legislation.

The criteria and factors considered for the grant include the PSO’s registered membership, established office, strategic plans, progress of any development projects being undertaken by the PSO and most importantly, the submission of audited financial statements.