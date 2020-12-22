Samoa’s Saleimoa Catholic Parish puts on theatrical songs to commemorate Christmas

The three-day programme last week featured three choruses namely Lotosoa, Levi and Tufulele.

Father Tavita Lemusu reminded parishioners and families that the spirit of Christmas and the mafutaga between the parishes is about glorifying Jesus Christ.

“Let us all reflect in this special occasion that it is not about competing against each other but to sing Jesus’ praises and glorify him in dancing and singing”.

Youth groups from each parish performed special Christmas items and sang two Christmas hymns from each choir.

Tufulele Catholic hosted the programme before the final night on Friday that went to Lotosoa Catholic Church.