Samoa’s Savalalo Flea Market disestablished

This was confirmed by Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa in a press conference following a Cabinet meeting where the members were informed of the performance of the markets as well as proposed new ones in Apia’s urban area.

“We had two significant discussions on the Cabinet table and this had to do with market developments and local produce markets.”

“The Public will note that the market in Savalalo has been disestablished and there were proposals for a new market development in Sogi,” Fiame said.

Fiame said “the Cabinet is taking this opportunity to review the market, the situation, the history of our markets, but more especially which entity within government are responsible for markets because at the moment we have two active government agencies overseeing and managing our markets and that is the Accident Compensation and the Samoa Land Corporation.”

“So the new administration would like to have a fuller understanding of where the proposals are, but more to the point that there is a clear policy definition of where we want markets, where we need markets and what level of investment the government should be making in this particular sector.”

There was an interim provision for the vendors who were based at the Savalalo market.

Most of the vendors have relocated to a temporary flea market at Fugalei.