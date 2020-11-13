Samoa’s Siufaga community launches Mangrove Conservation Project

More than 3000 seedlings were planted this week as the village launched its mangrove conservation project for climate change adaptation and livelihoods, in partnership with the UNDP GEF Small Grant Programme and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment through the Division of Environment and Conservation.

Given the huge area of the village coast covered by the mangrove habitat, the Community Project Committee aims to take full advantage of the Project to undertake best practices for the conservation, protection and sustainable management of such critical ecosystem and the services it provides, including potential ecotourism opportunities.

Siufaga has a population of a little over 600.

Photo supplied MNRE/Facebook