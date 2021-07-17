Samoa’s SPREP accredited to assist rollout of International Green climate Fund

SPREP was first accredited by the Green Climate Fund Board in 2015.

It currently has six concepts in the pipeline with the Green Climate Fund, a global initiative to assist developing nations to combat climate change.

In a statement issued by the Vailima-based environmental organisation on Monday, it said had to show it met strict standards relating to governance, finance and project management to renew its accreditation.

According to the statement, SPREP’s Director-General, Leota Kosi Latu, said he was pleased by the organisation's re-approval.

“This is a collaborative effort from across our SPREP team, working in partnership with our Pacific island Members that have supported us,” Leota said.

“This is a welcome advancement as we persevere onwards to adapt to, and mitigate, climate change."

The manager of the SPREP Project Coordination Unit, Dr. Melanie King, said work was needed to bring its six planned initiatives to their conclusion.

She said that they were proud to be one of 200 accredited entities and delivery partners to rollout the fund across the Pacific.

“We look forward to helping make a difference in the years ahead,” she said.

The GCF was established in 2010 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to serve as a central global investment vehicle for climate finance.

The fund has currently approved 177 projects worldwide, reaching an estimated 500 million people and improving their resilience to climate change.