Samoa’s SSAB donates clothes to Campus of Hope

The donation included shoes and toys.

SSAB is calling on the public to donate clothes, whether new or second-hand, for children who are campus residents.

SVSG representative, Tuitagi Momoe thanked SSAB President and Chief Executive Officer, Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai.

“On behalf of our President and S.V.S.G., we would like to sincerely thank Tofilau for continuing this charitable project,” he said.

The Campus of Hope is under the care of Samoa Victim Support Group and is home to more than 70 children that are victims of violence and sexual abuse.

Photo Caption: Donated Items from SSAB. Source: SSAB Apia Samoa/ Facebook