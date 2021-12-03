Samoa’s Tanumalala Prison inmates to benefit from new library

Police Minister Faualo Harry Schuster said, “You cannot imprison your mind. You cannot imprison your soul. Those things belong to you.”

“You can judge a nation by the way it treats its prisoners.”

The ‘God is Light’ library, endorsed by the Government, was officially opened yesterday.

The library was made possible by a co-partnership between the Samoa Stationery and Books and the British High Commission.

British High Commissioner, David Ward thanked the Government of Samoa for endorsing the important project and also the S.S.A.B Chief Executive Officer, Tofilau Fiti Leung-Wai for seeking partnership with the British High Commission.

Tofilau wrote to the British High Commission requesting a partnership to fund the library and secured their agreement.

The agreement’s signing was conducted in September to kick start the preliminary project work. Then-acting United Kingdom High Commissioner, Ian Richards, and Tofilau co-signed the agreement at the Commission’s Headquarter in Apia.

During the opening of the library, the Ministry of Police and Prisons requested about 500 Bibles for the inmates at all the prison facilities in Samoa.