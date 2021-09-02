Samoa’s youth show interest in UNDP’s koko farming programme

UNDP recently carried out workshops on koko farming, which focused on grafting, processing, and contract farming to build the capacity of young farmers in the industry.

A joint statement by the UNDP and Samoa Chamber of Commerce said the programme is funded by the government.

UNDP Samoa’s Officer in Charge, Verena Linneweber said “It’s a pleasure to see the youth engaged and eager to grow their knowledge and skill in growing, harvesting and creating opportunities in the koko industry.”

“Not only are they receiving much-needed training, they also got the chance to build partnerships and networks through information and resource sharing.”

Samoa Koko Industry Association Vice President, Alo Kolone Vaai said “As existing farmers and SKIA members, our duty is to impart our knowledge to ensure that the youth are doing it right and are aware of all the necessary requirements to take Samoa koko to overseas markets. I very much look forward to the growth of this programme.”

The koko farming programme is being implemented by UNDP and Samoa Koko Industry.