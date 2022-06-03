Samoa at 60 - Independence Day a ‘significant occasion' for Samoans in New Zealand

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says there’s been some “rough waters” since independence from New Zealand.

“It is time for us to look back on 60 years, it’s time for us to give thanks to our God for the love that our community have received.

"We’ve been challenged on that journey in many ways. There’s been rough waters throughout those 60 years but despite that we continue to be resilient,” says Aupito.​

Aupito said the celebration is significant for Samoans living in New Zealand and other parts of the world.

He said this milestone is a chance to look at where the Samoan people are and where they’ve come to as they set the foundation for the future.

PMN News reports among those attending were a number of police officers who commemorated the day with a solemn march and performed a guard of honour.

Samoan-born Inspector for the Pacific Responsiveness team for Auckland Sila Fagaesea Siaki said today is significant for a number of reasons.

“This is just day one of the festivities for this week.

"Monday the sixth is another opportunity for our people to showcase their talents and their skills for the rest of the country. Yes, I think it’s really important to partake and to show what Samoan community are all about and what they can do.”

Community leader Albert Tipola believes his ancestors, who paved the way for this day, are the ones to be thanked and celebrated, especially during Samoa Language Week.

“They are the reason why we are here today to be here to celebrate our language as well as our independence, it is very significant for us especially coming from Samoa seeking a better life here.”

He said even though half of Samoan people in New Zealand speak the language it’s still a “win”, but said it could be better.

He said learning the Samoan language starts at home, with parents and churches and being involved in the community.

Mangere College students also took part in the thanksgiving service, singing and performing in English and Samoan.

Year 13 student Vaipuna Talo is proud to be Samoan and says it was special performing a song with her fellow students.

“I am Samoan, I am proud of myself, I am full Samoan, so I have to take full responsibly of who I am,” Talo said.