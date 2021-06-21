Samoa acknowledges ILO’s assistance in COVID-19 response

Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour’s Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Albert Meredith made the acknowledgement at the virtual 109th International Labour Conference on the key issues facing the world of work.

“With the support of ILO Samoa carried out its Rapid Assessment of the Impacts of COVID 19 on businesses, workers and households.”

“The significance of this work is it will pave the way for continued programs and action to target our most affected and vulnerable groups,” Meredith said.

The annual conference brings together governments, workers and employers delegates of the International Labour Organisation member states.

Samoa joined the 87 member countries of the ILO on the first day of the conference.

The conference establishes and adopts international labour standards.

It is a forum for discussion of key social and labour questions. It also adopts the Organisation's budget and elects its governing body.

Meredith delivered Samoa’s statement to a virtual audience of about 220 representatives of Governments, employers and workers who will be engaged in discussions around work issues and most importantly on recovery from the pandemic.

He congratulated Omar Zniber, the Ambassador and Permanent Resident of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations on his appointment as President of the conference and assured him that he has their full support moving forward.

The annual conference was held from the 7th to the 19th of June.