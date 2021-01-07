Samoa activates evacuation centres

The Head of the National Emergency Operation Centre, Agafili Shem Leo confirmed this in his address yesterday.

“All families in low lying areas of Apia, it is best to respond now and head to safety.”

“Please call 911 and 997 should you need assistance.”

Agafili also cautioned against drinking water, advising families to store clean rainwater if possible.

“As advised by the Director of Health, with heavy rainfall causing water cuts to some areas, please boil drinking water.”

Agafili requested the cooperation of parents to keep young children and youth at home, and warned against those who go towards flooded areas to take photos.

“Please parents keep a close eye on young children and youth.. this is not a time to be out and about trying to take photos.”

He also confirmed that Police, FESA, LTA and all other Ministry arms of NEOC had been activated to assess the flooding situation, and be on alert to respond.

“As nightfall besets Samoa, we urge all to proceed with caution, stay at home and avoid all low lying crossings now seen to be flooded and inaccessible”.

Meanwhile, Samoa’s National Emergency Operation Centre activated their first responders before nightfall yesterday to ensure the nation’s safety.

More heavy rain is forecast for this morning.

Photo Samoa Global News- Caption: Savalalo infront of Radio Polynesia