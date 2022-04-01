Samoa administers over 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses

According to the Ministry of Health, 96.4 per cent of the eligible population have received their first dose and 69.1 per cent have received their second dose.

The ministry said 13.8 per cent of people aged 18 years and over have received their booster shots.

The mass vaccination campaign began with the AstraZeneca vaccine in April 2021.

After nearly a year since the campaign began, vaccination teams have been able to administer 247,074 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health’s latest data issued on Thursday, 120,640 people aged 18 and over have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine which represents 99 per cent of the eligible population.

For the same age group, 90 per cent of the eligible population have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine which is a total of 109,656 people.

However, only 16,778 people aged 18 and above have taken their third dose of booster shot which represents 13.8 per cent of the eligible population.

Out of 331,987 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered, this includes 36,682 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5 to 11 years; 48, 231 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 17 year-olds and a total of 247, 074 doses (AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines) for those aged 18 years and over.

Photo supplied Caption: A Covid-19 vaccination site

