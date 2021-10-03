Samoa Airlines explains delay

The government has announced an investigation into the cash-strapped national airline.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo, is chairing a special Cabinet committee looking into the missing financial statements.

The ministry reported in August the airline had lost more than US$14-million over the last two financial years due to the closed borders.

In a statement the company said it has been hampered by a lack of staff since the pandemic began.

It said it has been operating with just 15 percent of its normal staffing following mass layoffs.

And Samoa Airways said these people have been working full time on half pay.

Airline management said they are continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Public Enterprises.