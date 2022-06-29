Samoa airways no longer flying long-haul

Samoa Tourism Authority's Acting CEO Kitiona Pogi said Samoa Airways no longer flies between Apia and Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

These routes were available prior to the pandemic which closed Samoa's borders in March 2020.

Pogi said the airline continues to provide inter-island flights between Samoa and American Samoa.

Meanwhile, Samoa Airways outgoing Board Chairman, Muagututi'a Lafaele Ngau Chun, is disappointed at the manner he and his two fellow board members were relieved of their appointments last week.

The Samoa Observer reports Muagututi'a said they have still to be advised of the reasons behind Cabinet deciding to let them go.

He said he will have more to say on the airline and its operation when they have been told why they no longer serve the airline he has served as Board Chairman since September 2019.

"Of course I am disappointed without the courtesy of a meeting or reason why except through your paper," said Muagututia. "The Government is the sole shareholder of SAW [Samoa Airways]".

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Leatinuu Wayne So'oialo last week confirmed the Cabinet decision saying the termination of their services was part of an investigation by a Special Committee appointed by the Cabinet to review operations of Samoa Airways.

Also removed as directors were Tuia Paepae Letoa and Papali'i Sonya Hunter.

The Cabinet has not announced any new board members.