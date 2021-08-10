Samoa and Australia launch inquiry into the grounding of the MV Nafanua

Samoa Media reports the Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil confirmed that the boat, which was gifted by Australia in 2019, has extensive damage.

He said the patrol boat is being examined to see if the damage can be fixed in Samoa or whether it will need to be taken to Australia.

The Nafanua is the fourth patrol boat donated by Australia and is used extensively for patrolling the country's exclusive economic zone.

The boat had gone to Salelologa to transport Police reinforcements to assist Savaii police in an anticipated stand-off between supporters of the FAST government and a HRPP protest rally on the island.

FAST supporters used rocks to block roads near Salelologa and Sasina villages, forcing the HRPP Leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi to cut short the rally.

