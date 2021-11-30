Samoa and the EU hold 3rd Political Dialogue

This was the first time the Political Dialogue was held virtually.

Confirming a shared commitment to a strong and durable partnership, the Dialogue was a timely opportunity to discuss recent developments in the EU and Samoa, as well as assess prospects for deepening Samoa-EU relations in the context of the new EU- Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Partnership Agreement. Whereas the EU has not yet taken a position in this matter, Samoa during the discussions confirmed the Pacific and ACP Council's endorsement for Samoa to host the signing of the new successor agreement, and for it to be called the Samoa Agreement.

The challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change, and the concerted global response needed to address these parallel crises were a key part of the discussions. This included an exchange of views on the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow, where both reaffirmed their commitment to promoting ambitious climate action and leadership, towards a 1.5 degree world.

The EU and Samoa also focused discussions on development cooperation and programming for 2021- 2027 under the Neighbourhood Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and strengthening trade ties by exploring the opportunities of the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement (IEPA), to ensure its effective implementation. On WTO, they undertook to work towards the success of the Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference. Cooperation on tax good governance was also discussed as well as Visa related matters.

The EU and Samoa also exchanged views on the EU Strategy for Co-operation in the Indo-Pacific as well as multilateral cooperation on issues of mutual concern including on environmental sustainability, security, fisheries and oceans. They also reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, highlighted discussions with Pacific partners on a Joint Declaration on Trade and Sustainable Development, as well as priorities and commitments in the area of human rights, including gender equality, gender based violence and the Universal Periodic Review Process.

The constructive dialogue confirmed the areas of shared interest and common concern, where EU and Samoa can deepen collaboration at all levels for the mutual benefit of their respective citizens.

The Dialogue was conducted under the co-chairmanship of Peseta Noumea SIMI, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Paola PAMPALONI, Deputy Managing Director of the Asia-Pacific Department of the European External Action Service.