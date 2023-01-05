Samoa and Fiji authorities continue investigations into stowaway

The Samoa Observer reports a 24-year-old woman from Nofoalii was found hiding in a toilet at the Nadi International Airport transit area. She was deported to Samoa on Monday.

Workers at the Faleolo International Airport are still puzzled as to how the woman managed to pass through the security checks, including the boarding pass check, and take the flight to Fiji.

She had no suitcase or personal belongings except for her phone and passport.

Airport officials said employees from Samoa Airways as well as the Samoa Airport Authority are being questioned by the Police as part of their investigation.

Photo file Caption Faleolo International Airport