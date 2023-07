New Zealand’s quarter-final kicks off at 3pm, and a win will see coach Leon Birnie’s team face either Cook Islands or Vanuatu in Wednesday’s semi-final.

At stake is an automatic qualification to the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, a berth that awaits the winner of the OFC tournament being held in Fiji.

On Saturday, Samoa and Fiji won tightly-contested quarter-finals, with Samoa needing a penalty shootout to get past Tahiti.