Samoa and Fiji sign agreement supporting collaboration between UTOS, UTOF and SNPF

According to UTOF, this is an historical event as it extends its services to Samoa.

Fiji’s Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum formalised the agreement with Samoa's Government Wednesday afternoon in Nadi.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Samoa's Minister for Finance Sili Epa Tuioti had a fruitful discussion addressing a number of investment opportunities and renewed calls to revamp diplomatic and trade relations once the borders have opened up.

The MOU essentially allows both parties to mutually invest based on the agreed framework extending to key industry sectors.

The parties involved will identify and mutually invest in a number of strategic investment projects.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the MoU is in line with the Fiji Government's regional interest.

He also updated the meeting on a number of initiatives provided by the Fijian Government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AG also extended his invitation to Samoa’s Minister for Finance Sili Epa Tuioti to visit Fiji.

Photo supplied