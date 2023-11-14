Samoa and Fijiana 7s qualify for 2024 Olympic Games

World Rugby said Brian Lima's Samoa will make their Olympic debut in France next year after they capped a supremely impressive weekend with a 24-0 defeat of Papua New Guinea in the men's Olympic final on Sunday.

Earlier at Ballymore Stadium, the Fijiana sevens made sure of their place in Paris with a 54-0 win in the women's Olympic final, also against Papua New Guinea.

But neither Samoa nor the Fijiana could turn their qualification success into a title triumph, as the All Blacks Sevens and Australia won the respective overall championship finals.

The Olympic dream continues for Papua New Guinea's men and women, as well as Tonga men and Samoa women, who will compete in the final Olympic qualification tournament in 2024 after having finished the Oceania Rugby 7s Championship as the second and third highest ranked, non-qualified nations in each tournament.

Samoa missed out on automatic Olympic qualification via the World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 by a solitary point and were in no mood to let another opportunity pass them by in Brisbane.

Having opened their Men's Pool B campaign with a 36-0 win against Tuvalu on Friday, Samoa surged into the men's Olympic final with a perfect four wins from four and without conceding a single point.

Solomon Islands were beaten 50-0 before they ran in 52 points against American Samoa and emerged 46-0 victors against Cook Islands.

Those results set up a men's Olympic final against Papua New Guinea, whose standout result on their way to the showpiece match was a hard-fought 24-21 defeat of Tonga on day one.

Samoa ensured the final was a much more routine affair as they ran out 24-0 winners at Ballymore Stadium to end their wait for Olympic qualification.

Lima's side went on to contest for the overall championship final against New Zealand, but it proved just a step too far as the All Blacks Sevens claimed the title with a nail-biting 24-19 win after extra-time.