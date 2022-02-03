Samoa and New Zealand celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations

This year also marks Samoa’s 60th anniversary of independence from Aotearoa New Zealand as well as the signing of the Treaty of Friendship.

In a joint statement, the New Zealand High Commission and the Government of Samoa said the special occasion will be celebrated with a number of events observing the warm relations that the two countries value and enjoy.

The Treaty of Friendship was signed on 1 August 1962.

It is an agreement that emphasizes the closeness of the relationship and underpinned by “friendship, confidence, and mutual endeavour to obtain for their peoples fuller opportunities for social progress”. The strong bonds are also reinforced by people-to-people relationships and the more than 180,000 New Zealanders of Samoan heritage.

The statement said the Governments of Samoa and Aotearoa New Zealand attach great importance to shared history on which the relationship between the two countries was founded and developed and look forward to further advancing this relationship into the future.