Samoa and NZ cyber security agencies sign agreement to enhance collaborative cyber security efforts

The Framework of Cooperation agreement allows for knowledge sharing and understanding of cyber security issues between the Samoan and Aotearoa New Zealand governments’ cyber security agencies, SamCERT and CERT NZ.

Pacific partners, Government of Samoa and Aotearoa New Zealand, have areas of common interest which the Framework of Cooperation has been focused on.

The two agencies will support each other through:

reciprocal information sharing

sharing establishment experience

active sharing of data to assist in responding to incidents, and

Incident handling and collaborating to develop projects to bolster cyber awareness and resilience

CERT NZ director Rob Pope said, “reflecting on the five years since our launch, CERT NZ’s international partnerships have been so valuable in increasing our expertise and awareness.”

“We are excited to build on our relationships with MCIT SAMOA and SamCERT”, said Pope, “as we continue to work closely on cyber safety and security in Samoa, New Zealand and the wider Pacific.”

“This agreement will have a practical influence on our combined goal of raising awareness of cyber safety and security.”

Acting MCIT Samoa CEO and interim SamCERT lead Suetena Faatuuala Loia agreed, noting that “this new partnership with CERT NZ will help increase the capacity of SamCERT in the cybersecurity space, aiding Samoa and its brothers and sisters in the Pacific cluster of nations”.

“Samoa continues to build its digital strength through rapid developments in all sectors of the country. The need to build resilient and robust systems for these sectors requires good cybersecurity coordination that, with this new partnership, SamCERT can now provide more easily.”

Photo file credit Forbes